But, fans shouldn't start planning their trips to watch games live just yet.

TAMPA, Fla. — People are starved for professional sports here in Florida.

We've been robbed of another great finish to the Tampa Bay Lightning's NHL season, the Rays' stadium has been dormant for months, and we haven't been able to properly welcome Tom Brady or Rob Gronkowski to the Bucs.

So, when can we expect pro sports to get back into action?

Gov. Ron DeSantis says starting this week, all professional sports teams are welcome to start practicing and playing here.

Just in time, too, with the potential of the MLB season to start around July 4 and spring training possibly beginning in early-to-mid-June.

"Professional sports are going to be welcome in Florida," Gov. DeSantis said. "That may not be the case in every over state in this country as we've seen. What I would tell commissioners of leagues is, if you have a team in an area where they just won't let them operate, we'll find a place for you here in the state of Florida, because we think it's important and we know it can be done."

However, don't start celebrating just yet - fans still aren't allowed to attend practices or games, yet. It's not yet clear when fans might be able to return. And, when they do, there will likely be limits on how many are allowed into a venue at once.

