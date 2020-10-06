PSTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Transit Authority announced the first case of coronavirus in one of its bus operators.
The authority says it does not believe any passengers come into contact with the driver who remained socially distant from them, but encourage anyone who may be experiencing symptoms to seek medical attention.
The driver last reported to work on June 8 and worked the following routes for the 14 days prior.
- Route 23 – June 8
- Route 78 – June 7
- Route 14 – June 5
- Route CAT – June 2
- Route 34 – June 1
- Route 78 – May 31
- Route 14 – May 29
- Route CAT – May 26
The driver is currently under treatment, according to the authority.
PSTA encourages riders to wear protective face coverings while riding and to only use transit for essential travel only. Bus operators are supplied with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
