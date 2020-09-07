6 PSTA bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 since June

All riders are required to wear a face-covering while onboard.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Another bus operator with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the authority to a total of six cases since May.

The driver last reported to work on Friday, June 24, according to the PTSA.

The 14 days before then, the operator only drove the following route:

Route 19 – June 15 through June 24

PSTA said it doesn't think any passengers came in contact with the driver, who remained socially distant from all passengers. However, anyone who feels like they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms should seek medical advice.

The operator is currently under treatment, PSTA said.

Other instances of drivers testing positive for the coronavirus extend back to June 8 when the first case was brought to the authority's attention.

Including non-public facing employees, PSTA says it has 12 total employees that have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

All riders are required to wear a face-covering while onboard and are asked to only use the transit service for essential travel.