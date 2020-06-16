PSTA now requires all passengers to wear a face covering

Riders will be turned away if they are not wearing a mask.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you want to ride with Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, you must wear a face covering. If you don't, you won't be able to ride.

PSTA posted on Twitter the new requirement went into effect Monday.

"If riders are not wearing a mask or protective face covering, they will be turned away or passed by due to safety concerns for PSTA employees and the community," the post stated.

Cloth face masks worn during the coronavirus pandemic should be washed regularly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health experts recommend wearing a mask made from cotton fabric, such as T-shirts or scarves and bandannas, when you are outside and unable to maintain social distancing from others.

