PSTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, or PSTA, reports another bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

It is the agency's eighth "public-facing employee" testing positive for coronavirus, PSTA said in a news release. It's believed no passengers came in contact with the driver.

The driver reported their infection to the PSTA and last reported to work on Tuesday, June 30.

The agency said 14 days prior to that date, the driver only was on Route 14 on June 25, 26 and 30. The person is "currently under treatment," PSTA said.

In total, PSTA reports 17 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Passengers on all PSTA vehicles must wear a face mask and are asked to use mass transit for essential use only, such as going to work, getting food and visiting a hospital.

In an effort to limit the virus' spread, PSTA only allows rear-door boarding.

