LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix Super Markets are taking another step to keep customers and employees safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Publix said it would be rolling out contactless payment methods to all of its stores starting Tuesday and should have the project completely finished by Saturday.

Customers will be able to put their phones or pay-enabled credit or debit cards near the device instead of inserting their card into the PIN pad.

Publix said people can also use its mobile payment option through the app to make purchases.

“In these unprecedented times, we recognized the need to make our customers’ trips to our stores faster and more efficient,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “By expediting this payment option, we will help customers reduce contact with commonly used surfaces like PIN pads.”

Publix has also stepped up its sanitation efforts, started installing plexiglass shields at cash registrars and given employees the option to wear gloves and masks.

And, those are just a few of the things the stores are doing to keep people safe. Publix has also designated certain shopping hours for seniors who are 65 and older.

