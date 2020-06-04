DUNEDIN, Fla. — Publix confirms a third employee in the Tampa Bay area has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The worker is employed at one of the company's Dunedin stores, located at 1491 Main Street, Publix said in a statement.

Two Clearwater-based employees fell ill from the virus last week. They worked at the following locations:

"Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19," Publix's statement reads. "Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities."

Publix shoppers and the company's employees in recent weeks have seen several in-store changes in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, including the launch of contactless payment options like Apple Pay. PIN pad devices are one of the more frequently-touched surfaces, so the company said the change should make a customer's grocery trip more efficient and safer.

Plexiglass shields at cash registers also have been installed in an effort to reduce the amount of direct face-to-face interaction.

