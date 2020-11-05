Publix employee in Lakeland tests positive for coronavirus

At least five Publix employees across Tampa Bay have tested positive in recent months.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Publix store employee tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The person worked at the store at 4730 S. Florida Ave. in Lakeland, the company said in a statement.

At least five Publix employees across the Tampa Bay area have tested positive for the virus in recent months, including those at the following locations:

"We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time. And, we thank our customers for continuing to trust us with providing them with the goods and services they need," Publix's statement reads, in part.

"Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19. Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities."

What other people are reading right now: