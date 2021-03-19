Publix says employees will get leftover COVID-19 vaccines

"We have a process in place to immunize our associates if there are any remaining doses at the end of the night," Publix said.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix says its goal is to administer 100 percent of the COVID-19 vaccines it has.

That means if there are any doses that aren't used at the end of a day where shots are given out, employees are able to get vaccinated.

"We have a process in place to immunize our associates if there are any remaining doses at the end of the night," Publix said.

Select Publix pharmacies started offering the vaccine in January as the state continued its rollout plan. The COVID-19 vaccine is now available at select Publix stores in 43 different counties throughout the state, but the appointments fill up quickly.

With appointment booking systems differing from county-to-county, it can be confusing to know where to go. Here's how you can book a coronavirus vaccine appointment at your local Publix:

Step 1: Those eligible to receive the vaccine can log onto the Publix COVID-19 website when the appointment window opens.

Step 2: Once logged on, wait for appointment availability on your page. The top of the page will change from saying "waiting" to "book now." Make sure you don't refresh the page, as it will update on its own.

Step 3: Then follow the on-screen cues to choose a time and location, and review your confirmation email after your appointment is booked.

Publix coronavirus vaccine appointments can only be scheduled online and cannot be made over the phone.

The grocery-giant also made some updates to their appointment website to make the process smoother for those looking to be inoculated.

Those entering the site will now clearly be able to discern if they are on the booking page or the waiting page. There will also be a notification once the reservation system is fully booked and closed.

You can visit the Publix COVID-19 website to see if your county is on the list.

Find out if you're eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine here.