ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While the need to stock shelves never seems to end for grocery stores across the U.S., Publix is looking to add extra hands to meet the demand.

Publix announced Friday it is looking to hire thousands of associates by the end of the month to work in their stores and distribution centers.

Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton said:

“We take pride in serving our communities during times of need, and with the unprecedented demand we are experiencing, we’re in need of more associates to help across our operating area. We’re looking for people who have a desire to serve, are passionate about the food industry, are willing to work hard and ready to build a career at Publix.”

Positions are available at various stores across the seven states the company operates in.

These are the nine distribution centers Publix is hiring at:

Boynton Beach

Deerfield Beach,

Jacksonville

Lakeland

Miami

Orlando

Sarasota

Lawrenceville (GA)

McCalla (AL)

The company is encouraging submissions from people in service, manufacturing, warehousing and other industries who may have recently found themselves without work.

Anyone interested in applying can do so here.

