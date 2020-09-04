LAKELAND, Fla — We’re all doing what we can to avoid the coronavirus. But it’s simply not possible to stay locked inside all the time. Eventually, just about everyone has to venture outside to buy supplies, and groceries are naturally at the top of the list.

That’s why supermarkets are among the essential businesses allowed to remain open during the pandemic, and every company is taking different steps to protect their customers and employees.

Now, Publix may be taking social distancing a step further than the rest – literally.

All store aisles are now marked with arrows, making them one-way only. The company told 10News the goal is to keep shoppers from crossing paths unnecessarily.

The Centers for Disease Control strongly recommends staying six feet away from other people when you have to leave your home, and Publix believes its one-way aisles will help people do that. The change took effect Wednesday at all Publix stores.

“The health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority. We have already posted in-store signage and added public address announcements, all in an effort to remind customers and associates of the importance of social distancing,” Director of Communications Maria Brous said Thursday in an email.

Related coverage:

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter