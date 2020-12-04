SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. — A Publix worker at the company's South Pasadena location tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The employee works at the store located at 1075 Pasadena Ave. S, Publix said in a statement; it is the fourth known individual who has tested positive for the virus in Tampa Bay.

In recent weeks, three other workers fell ill, with the following stores affected:

"... We have been, and will continue to be, keenly focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all our stores," Publix said in a statement. "Those efforts are conducted with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local and state health departments. ..."

The company has installed plexiglass barriers at its registers and implemented contactless payment options in an effort to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

