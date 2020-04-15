TAMPA, Fla. — Publix confirmed Wednesday afternoon another employee tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, the grocery store giant said an associate who works at the store at 12139 W. Linebaugh Ave. in Tampa tested positive for the virus.

This is the fifth Publix employee in the Tampa area to test positive.

Workers at the following stores tested positive in recent weeks:

"As an essential service provider, the health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority," Publix said in a statement. "We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time.

"And, we thank our customers for continuing to trust us with providing them with the goods and services they need."

RELATED: Publix offers extended shopping hours for first responders, hospital staff

RELATED: Publix aisles are now one-way to increase social distancing

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter