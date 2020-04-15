TAMPA, Fla. — Publix confirmed Wednesday afternoon another employee tested positive for coronavirus.
In a statement, the grocery store giant said an associate who works at the store at 12139 W. Linebaugh Ave. in Tampa tested positive for the virus.
This is the fifth Publix employee in the Tampa area to test positive.
Workers at the following stores tested positive in recent weeks:
- 525 S. Belcher Road in Clearwater
- 1555 S. Highland Ave. in Clearwater
- 1491 Main Street in Dunedin
- 1075 Pasadena Ave. in South Pasadena
"As an essential service provider, the health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority," Publix said in a statement. "We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time.
"And, we thank our customers for continuing to trust us with providing them with the goods and services they need."
RELATED: Publix offers extended shopping hours for first responders, hospital staff
RELATED: Publix aisles are now one-way to increase social distancing
What other people are reading right now:
- You could get a $2,000 per month stimulus check under proposed bill
- Publix offers extended shopping hours for first responders, hospital staff
- Should Florida schools stay closed? More than 25,000 people who signed this petition say ‘yes’
- Support Tampa Bay: Which local businesses are open right now?
- The IRS is now depositing coronavirus stimulus checks | Here's what you need to know
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
- Don't post your senior pictures on Facebook
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter