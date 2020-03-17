PUYALLUP, Wash. — A police department in Washington state is asking anyone who might be thinking about committing a crime to think again during the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

The Puyallup Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for all “criminal activities and nefarious behavior to cease.”

Officers said they were looking forward to seeing criminals (or future criminals) cooperate with this request. Police thanked them for their understanding.

Officers said they would certainly let people know when they could resume their normal criminal behavior. In the meantime, they wanted to remind everyone to wash their hands and behave themselves.

RELATED: Some grocery stores limiting hours to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Police ask public not to call 911 if they run out of toilet paper

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter