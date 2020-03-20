To all our Aries and Taurus babies – this birthday hits different. We know. But, that doesn’t mean this bday won’t be a memorable one. For those of you (and parents of young ones) here are a few ways you can still celebrate another trip around the sun during these 14+ days of #QuarantineLife.

How to have the ultimate P-A-R-T-Y PAR-TAY

So you only have a few friends? No problem. As of now, the President has requested no more than 10 people per group...just make sure there’s enough space between you. Six feet is recommended. Sadly, you won’t be able to go out into town, visit the zoo, have a beach party, or other adventure, but you can enjoy a lowkey home party.

Another party option would consist of as many people as you’d like in the virtual space. Schedule a Google Hangout, Skype call, WhatsApp, Zoom or FaceTime date with as many friends and family as you wish. They can all sing “Happy Birthday,” virtually and watch you blow out the candles. You could even be a tad extra by arranging everyone to make charcuterie boards, toast to wine or enjoy a sweet treat together. Remember, social distancing builds a social community.

Other ways to make the birthday special

Time to break out the baking pans, eggs and flour because this year’s cake will probably be homemade if you are not able to order one. You can find plenty of unique cake recipes on Pinterest. And, get ready to receive all the birthday cards. A protip would be to have people send an e-card since those are instant and germ-free – if you’d rather not accept handmade or custom cards.

When it comes to gifts, don’t you worry. Those surely don’t have to be sacrificed. Ordering and sending a present through Amazon is probably the easiest way to send a gift to a party-less birthday guy/gal. If you or your household is practicing total quarantine, people could also drop off gifts. Bonus: If you happen to have a doorbell candle because then you can see that person.

The best gifts for a quarantine birthday

Not sure what to ask for or what to give? Here are a few ultimate quarantine birthday present ideas:

Movies or streaming subscriptions

Board games

Flowers

Lottery tickets

Books or e-books

iTunes or entertainment gift cards

Activity books

