This year’s spring season is unlike any other, and while you may have already planned your quarantine birthday, wedding ceremony or virtual date night – now is the time to plan your quarantine Easter celebration.

For starters, to keep the family in a festive mood, you can decorate the house with spring attire. Try making a homemade wreath out of plastic or candy eggs, your own Peep sign, or take it a step farther by pulling out the Christmas lights and attaching plastic eggs to the bulbs.

Post - Country Peony When I am feeling adventurous, I love to browse Dollar Tree with my children (#momlife). They can each pick one item to purchase with their chore money and I have fun watching them decide. Sometimes I get something for myself.

The kiddos without a doubt have spring fever as much, if not more, as you. Keep them busy with homemade crafts such as decorating eggs with Jello, making an egg stamp out of a potato, and with all those toilet paper rolls you have stocked up, use an empty roll to turn into a bunny with paper and pipe cleaners.

DIY Potato Easter Egg Stamps for Kids Did you enjoy stamping with potatoes when you were a child? We are sharing how to make handmade potato Easter egg stamps for kids so you can share this fun activity with your kids! Crafting with stamps is a fun way to keep kids active, and these adorable egg stamps are here just in time for the Easter and spring season.

And of course, you can’t have an Easter celebration without an egg hunt and visit from the Easter Bunny. If there isn’t a basket handy, make one using felt and hot glue or card stock paper. The kids can use their handmade basket to collect real or plastic eggs as they run around the yard. Now, if you opt-out of the egg hunt this year – trust me, I’ve been doing my own egg hunt trying to find a carton in the grocery stores – then create a simple game of pin the tail on the bunny.

Pin The Tail On The Bunny Easter Printable Game (INSTANT DOWNLOAD) by Love The Day These PRINTABLE (DIY) party game is perfect for your upcoming Easter Party. This game must be printed at your local print shop. Its a LARGE file, so a professional print shop, FedEx or Kinkos is a must.

When it’s time for the Easter Bunny to arrive, get creative with not only what you put in the basket, but the basket itself. Revamp a basic paper bag into a bunny of any size, or take an unused plastic bucket and personalize it. Now, what you choose to put in the basket can be as simple as candy, books, bath bombs, gift cards, art supplies, socks, small electronics… or you can create a sock bunny with rice and unused socks and wrap small gifts inside a DIY bunny basket stuffer.

How to make a no sew sock bunny YouTube:Handimania Are you looking for home school activities and resources to keep the kids occupied and educated during lockdown? Check out my list of FREE home school education resources here! There are so many Easter craft ideas to choose from, including a selection of super simple Easter bunny crafts I've collated here.

Just because we’re social distancing doesn’t mean you can’t attend a church service. Many churches are offering online live streaming at various times. You and the fam can enjoy the service(s) while sitting in the living room wearing your pajamas or Sunday best. If you’re wanting to hear your favorite Easter tunes, there are several playlists on Spotify (like this one) with traditional and modern hymns.

Last but not least, don’t miss out on Sunday brunch. Make your best holiday meal and FaceTime your extended family or friends while you eat, or call for carryout from a local spot. And, be sure to document this unique Easter by propping the phone up and using a self-timer for a classic group pic.

