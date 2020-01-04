HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If you've tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, you and your family could be taking shelter at one of two new quarantine and isolation sites in Hillsborough County.

The county says the two sites, adjacent hotels on East Fowler Avenue in Tampa, will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 2. The Quality Inn & Conference Center located at 2701 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa, and West Wing Hotel located at 2501 E. Fowler Ave. will serve as the sites.

The two hotels have a total of 362 rooms combined that are meant to house you and your family if tests for COVID-19 come back positive. You'll only have access to the hotels via the entrance at the Quality Inn.

Authorities say the sites are meant to help prevent further spread COVID-19 and will provide shelter, food, telemedicine options and basic services including laundry and sanitation if you're unable to stay in your home.

RELATED: Young mother battling COVID-19: 'I would have not left my house if I knew how miserable this was'

The two quarantine sites will be managed by Hillsborough County and the Hillsborough County Department of Health.

In order to be able to use either site, you'll need to be pre-screened by DOH - Hillsborough. Authorities say, individuals, as well as family members, could be staying at the sites.

The hotels have a six-month lease with the county to be quarantine and isolation sites. Authorities with the Department of Health say they will determine how long you and your family will be at the isolation site based on each person's specific needs.

RELATED: Teens encourage everyone to put a candle in their window to 'shine light for heroes'

Once the hotels are no longer needed as quarantine sites, they'll both undergo medical-grade cleaning and sanitation.

Hillsborough County, Florida Government Hillsborough County is suspending yard waste drop-offs by residentia... l customers at the Falkenburg Road, Northwest County, and South County yard waste disposal sites until further safety procedures are put in place to protect residents and employees from COVID-19 coronavirus. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to utilize their weekly residential curbside yard waste collection.

RELATED: St. Petersburg mayor and Florida leaders urge Gov. Desantis to halt evictions

RELATED: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order. What does it mean?

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter