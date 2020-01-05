The CDC says coronavirus has 9 symptoms to look out for, including cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and chills.

The symptoms show up between two and 14 days of exposure. For some, the virus may even seem like the flu. It's that similarity in symptoms that has many people wondering if they may have already had the coronavirus back in January or February before safer-at-home orders went into place.

QuestDiagnostics is now offering a COVID-19 Immunity Response Test to see if people who felt sick earlier this year have coronavirus antibodies. It costs $119 without insurance.

"At this time, antibody testing is mainly used in studies to determine how much of the population has been exposed to COVID-19. There is not enough evidence at this time to suggest that people who have IgG antibodies are protected against future COVID-19 infection. Positive or negative antibody tests do not rule out the possibility of COVID-19 infection. Results also do not provide any information on whether you can spread the virus to others."

-Quest Diagnostics

Quest says it's important to wait until all symptoms are gone before taking the test to avoid a false negative. They also say false negatives could be triggered by other forms of the coronavirus.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 and test positive for the coronavirus antibodies could hold an important component to creating a vaccine for the virus. Plasma from those patients is also being used to treat people who are sick.

Actor Tom Hanks recently donated plasma to UCLA to help coronavirus patients. Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have recovered from the coronavirus, after being diagnosed with COVID-19 while in Australia in March.

