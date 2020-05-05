Racing to begin at Derby Lane, but facility will be closed to public

Racing will begin on Friday, May 8.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Racing is coming back to Derby Lane in St. Petersburg, but spectators will not be allowed on property.

Instead, patrons can watch official races here.

In an email Monday evening, the business stated The Derby Lane Poker Room will not be opening.

When the Poker Room does reopen, Derby Lane said it will adhere to all CDC guidelines, as well as implement health and safety precautions for employees and patrons.

What other people are reading right now: