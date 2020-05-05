Racing to begin at Derby Lane, but facility will be closed to public

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Racing is coming back to Derby Lane in St. Petersburg, but spectators will not be allowed on property.
Instead, patrons can watch official races here.
In an email Monday evening, the business stated The Derby Lane Poker Room will not be opening.
When the Poker Room does reopen, Derby Lane said it will adhere to all CDC guidelines, as well as implement health and safety precautions for employees and patrons.
What other people are reading right now:
- Don’t worry about Giant Asian Hornets coming to Florida. It could take years
- Two Florida panthers found dead just days apart
- DeSantis orders investigation into unemployment system following push from Florida's agriculture commissioner
- Pinellas County offering FREE coronavirus tests
- Coronavirus in context: Florida COVID-19 cases explained in 5 charts
- 5-year-old driving stolen car pulled over on his way to 'buy a Lamborghini'
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter