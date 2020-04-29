HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If you live in Hillsborough County and need help paying for utilities, rent or mortgage, county leaders have launched a $15 million relief fund that's available on a first-come, first-served basis.

When the Rapid Response Recovery Program launched Monday, applications were only able to be made via phone. Now, applications can be made online.

The county says that because of funding constraints, only 3,000 online applications will be accepted at this time on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can apply for the program if you live in Tampa, Plant City, Temple Terrace or a part of unincorporated Hillsborough County and have been financially impacted by COVID-19. If you saw a reduction or loss of wages from a layoff or lessening of hours because of coronavirus, you can get help paying for your utilities and rent/mortgage.

You can also call the Rapid Response Assistance Call Center at (813) 274-6710. The call center is open from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You will need the following paperwork when applying:

Valid Photo ID

Past-due bill in applicant's name

Valid lease agreement/mortgage statement in the applicant's name

Letter from employer regarding reduction in or loss of wage

Last pay stub

Bank statement or document to verify liquid assets (asset limit applies) A liquid asset is an asset that can easily be converted into cash in a short amount of time



Proof of Hillsborough County residency. Examples include:

Valid driver's license with current address

Hillsborough County voter registration card

Vehicle registration with a Hillsborough County address

Current public school enrollment in Hillsborough County

Utility bill

Lease agreement/Mortgage statement

For more information on the program and to apply, click or tap here.









