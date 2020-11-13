Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test in Tampa Bay

There are several health care facilities and testing sites offering rapid tests for coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area.

If you're looking for a rapid test for COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area, there are several health care facilities and testing sites offering the antigen test.

At the end of October, it was announced that 6.64 million rapid tests were coming to Florida as part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Trump administration's efforts to fight coronavirus.

The rapid tests are distributed at Gov. Ron DeSantis's discretion in support of testing K-12 students, teachers, long-term care facilities, higher education, critical infrastructure and first responders, among others.

However, there are places around Tampa Bay where anyone can get a rapid test that can detect specific proteins on the surface of the virus. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the rapid antigen test also involves a nasal or throat swab, but results can happen in an hour or less.

That's opposed to a molecular test (nasal or throat swab), which can take a day or up to a week, or an antibody test (finger stick or blood draw), which can take up to a few days.

Here's where to get a rapid test around Tampa Bay:

Tropicana Field Parking Lot 2

8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

West side of the stadium off 16th Street S, St. Petersburg

More information here.

Raymond James Stadium

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

More information here.

CVS

Availability is limited for getting a rapid test at a CVS Pharmacy. Check here for locations and how to make an appointment.

Walgreens

3917 N Nebraska Ave., Tampa

Walgreens doesn't offer rapid tests at many locations in the Tampa Bay area or in Florida. Click here to find a location that offers RT-PCR diagnostic panel tests.

AFC Urgent Care

Find locations with rapid testing in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Sarasota counties here.

AdventHealth

1127 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel