Rare pediatric illness confirmed in Tampa teen

The Florida Department of Health says there are seven confirmed cases in the state.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome is an alarming new illness that is attacking children and doctors say there is a strong link to COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health tells 10 Investigates there are seven confirmed cases but has not said where those cases are or what the ages are of the children diagnosed.

Dr. Elimarys Perez-Colon is the medical director of the USF Health/TGH COVID-19 Confirmed Clinic at USF. She confirmed to 10 Investigates that a 13-year-old girl was hospitalized with this new syndrome and has since made a full recovery. She is now home.

Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, or MIS-C, is something doctors knew nothing about prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am learning something new about this syndrome every couple of days,” said Dr. Juan Dumois.

Dumois is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. He and the team there are following new information and coming up with protocols for when they have a patient diagnosed with MIS-C.

MIS-C resembles other diseases that doctors have treated for years including toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki Disease. This syndrome, as the name reflects, inflames multiple systems.

Parents should look for: fever, rashes, abdominal pain, swelling and generally feeling and looking sick. Doctors say it is important to seek care.

“It seems that with this new multi system inflammatory syndrome when kids get that they are all very sick and there’s a high chance that there’s some sort of involvement with their heart where the heart is weaker and we need to give them special medicines to support the function of their heart until they get better,” said Dumois.

While frightening, it is rare. 10 Investigates went through the numbers of children ages 17 and younger who have tested positive for COVID-19 in both Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

As of May 27, the Florida Department of Health reported 80 children in Hillsborough and 33 in Pinellas.

There has been one confirmed case of MIS-C in Tampa.

Perez-Colon says the girl came in very sick without any known exposure to coronavirus. She eventually tested positive and was diagnosed with MIS-C.

“This was a different case. We did see multiple organs that failed but initially the presentation was high fever and rash and some swelling of the extremities mostly the hands,” she said.

“We were fortunate for this kid to fully recover and not have any complications from it either, it needs very close follow up with that different specialist, but we’re happy to report that this particular case has a happy ending.”



Both doctors agree that, while rare, there will be more cases.

The Florida Department of Health says it’s working with health care providers “to investigate, confirm and ensure the appropriate care for any other potential cases.”

“I think that any parent with kids at home is going to worry about this,” said Dumois.

“You should worry just enough so that you are vigilant for when your child does get sick and you may want to be extra cautious when you’re out in public. Do not assume that the pandemic is over. Keep in mind that bad things can still happen if you get the coronavirus.”

10 Investigates also checked with major hospital systems in the region.



AdventHealth, BayCare, HCA West Florida, Tampa General Hospital, All Children’s Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital say they do not currently have any confirmed cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

