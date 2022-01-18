Florida suspends health official, investigates whether he broke vaccine law

The probe stems from an email he reportedly sent to staffers.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida health official has been put on administrative leave as state officials investigate whether he tried to compel employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in violation of state law.

The state health agency is conducting an inquiry into Orange County health director Raul Pino.

According to WFTV, which first reported the story, Dr. Pino sent a Jan. 4 email about employee vaccination rates to Orange County Health Department staff. In it, the TV station says Pino told staffers that he had an analyst run vaccination data on them and that only 77 of 568 active employees had received a COVID booster. The email reportedly said only 219 had received two vaccine doses, and 34 staffers had only one dose.

“I am sorry but in the absence of reasonable and real reasons it is irresponsible not to be vaccinated,” Pino reportedly wrote. “We have been at this for two years, we were the first to give vaccines to the masses, we have done more than 300,000 and we are not even at 50% pathetic.”

A measure Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last fall prohibits government agencies from implementing vaccine mandates and restricts private businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for certain reasons. A Florida Department of Health spokesperson says the agency is working to determine whether Pino broke any laws.

“As the decision to get vaccinated is a personal medical choice that should be made free from coercion and mandates from employers, the employee in question (Pino) has been placed on administrative leave, and the Florida Department of Health is conducting an inquiry to determine if any laws were broken in this case,” Health Department Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern told CBS affiliate WKMG.

The CBS station also obtained a statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who described Pino – who has worked with the county's health department since May 2019 – as a trusted partner and friend.

"His sound medical advice has helped guide me and countless other Orange County leaders to make the best decisions possible in dealing with COVID-19," Demings wrote. "It is my fervent hope that Dr. Pino returns to work on behalf of the residents of Orange County soon."