Raymond James Stadium COVID-19 testing site has special hours this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County's coronavirus testing site at Raymond James Stadium will be closed on Saturday, July 4, in light of Independence Day.
To make up for July 4, the county says the site will be open on Monday, July 6.
You do not need to be showing symptoms or have insurance to be tested. But, you must make an appointment by registering online at this link or by calling 888-531-6321 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Next week, the testing location will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, July 11. After that, it will return to its normal schedule of Tuesday through Saturday testing.
