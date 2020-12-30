The Raymond James Stadium coronavirus testing site is moving across Dale Mabry Highway

Drivers will soon enter from a different location.

The free public coronavirus drive-thru testing site at Raymond James Stadium is moving – but not far.

It's just heading across Dale Mabry Highway to a different parking lot.

The location will close at noon Thursday and be shut down for the New Year's holiday weekend. That will give organizers time to move it.

The goal is to reopen the site on Monday, Jan. 4, in its new position.

To get to the new testing area next week, drivers will head to Raymond James Stadium Parking Lot 12 (between Tampa Bay Boulevard and Columbus Drive, west of Dale Mabry Highway). Drivers will enter from the north, near the entrance to the parking lot for Hillsborough Community College on Tampa Bay Boulevard.

They'll be tested, then exit onto Columbus Drive to the south.

New digital message boards and signage will go up to help drivers find the new entrance and exit. This map shows how people can access Lot 12 from local roadways.

Starting Jan. 5, the free drive-thru testing site will be switching back to its non-holiday schedule. That means it will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Here's the schedule for the coming days:

Thursday, Dec. 31 - Open from 8 a.m. until noon

- Open from 8 a.m. until noon Friday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 3 - Closed

- Closed Monday, Jan. 4 - Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone with questions can contact Hillsborough County’s COVID-19 Coronavirus Testing and Information Line. The number is 888-513-6321.

That line will stay open 24/7 and can be reached on New Year’s Day and through the weekend. Callers can reach out with general questions related to the coronavirus pandemic, but they won't be able to make testing appointments via that number.

Appointments at that location can't be made in advance. Testing at the Raymond James Stadium site, which is located at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, is done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

On days with high demand, that site has been known to close early.

