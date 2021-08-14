Raymond James recommends masks for all fans, but most chose not to wear one

Most fans who attended the Bucs first preseason game Saturday chose not to wear a mask at the game.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their first preseason game at Raymond James Stadium Saturday night.

With rising COVID cases in Florida, there are safety precautions in place for fans at the stadium.

Stadium officials said, the Tampa Bay Sports Authority enhanced cleaning and set up handwashing stations for fans to use. Officials are also encouraging touchless technology, like digital tickets to prevent the spread of germs.

With more fans allowed in the stadium this season, stadium officials recommend everyone wear a mask when in a crowd.

On their website, this is their statement regarding masks and fans:

"Face coverings are recommended for everyone indoors (fans and staff) and should be worn at all times (other than while actively eating or drinking.) For those outdoors (including suites where windows open), masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated and recommended if not fully vaccinated. Look at it as another way to rock your team's colors and be a good teammate – because wearing a face covering not only helps to protect you, but also other patrons."

Most fans who attended Saturday's preseason game chose not to wear one. Many people did have masks on them in case they needed it. "I got both shots. I got my mask in my pocket because you just never know. We still have to be careful and I’m glad they’re being precautious here at the stadium too," one Bucs fan, Kenneth Delany said.

Most children who attended the game were wearing masks. One 13-year-old fan, Ivan Harvin said, he is wearing one to protect his family. "I have to be safe for my family and make sure I don’t bring anything or spread anything towards them," Ivan Harvin said.

Masks are not required so fans didn't have to wear one if they didn't want to.