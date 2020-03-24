TAMPA, Fla. — A much-anticipated COVID-19 coronavirus drive-through testing service at Raymond James Stadium is slated to open Wednesday morning.

Take note: People cannot visit the stadium site on their own -- they must be pre-screened and pre-registered, according to a Hillsborough County news release.

County residents can call their doctors to ensure they meet the testing guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health. This largely includes people who are symptomatic for coronavirus, showing a cough and a fever.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms: What you need to know to stay safe

Afterward, people can register with the county by calling 813-272-5900. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Raymond James Stadium site opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will remain open to 2 p.m. each day through Saturday, or while supplies last, the county says. About 200 tests are expected to be completed each day.

People are asked to enter from Dale Mabry Highway or Himes Avenue and follow the posted signage.

The county says to bring the following:

You must arrive in a personal vehicle. Due to the increased risk of contamination as well as current shortages of personal protective equipment, walk-ups are not permitted at this time.

Each person to be tested must be seated next to a working window.

Limit vehicle passengers to those needing a test.

Have a photo ID for all persons being tested with name, date of birth and photo (can be Florida driver's license, state-issued ID, or passport).

Bring a printed copy of the testing confirmation email from the Hillsborough County Customer Service Center. Having this form with you will expedite the process.

Residents who are unable to print their confirmation number can provide a screenshot on their phone.

You will be asked to provide the following information: 1. Full name 2. Current address (where you are staying) 3. Best phone number to reach you in order to receive test results



Instructions for testing will be given at the site -- expect a swab to be inserted into one's nose, which may be uncomfortable, but it is said to be quick -- and results could take several days.

RELATED: Tampa mayor will issue stay-at-home order to combat spread of coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Trump weighs loosening restrictions as Congress closes in on stimulus deal

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter