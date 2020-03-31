TAMPA, Fla. — The coronavirus testing site at Raymond James Stadium is reopening after Hillsborough County officials announced they have secured 1,500 additional tests.

The site will re-open Wednesday and close on Friday.

The drive-thru testing will be administered to patients who have symptoms of COVID-19. Patients must pre-register through the Hillsborough County Call Center as well as make an appointment.

The call center will be taking appointments starting March 31 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Their phone number is (813) 272-5900.

The testing site at Raymond James Stadium originally opened up last Wednesday. The site closed a day early on Friday, because they administered all 900 tests they were given.

The county says the site "ran efficiently," which allowed the tests to be completed in three days.

