Reasons behind the spike in COVID-19 in Mountain West and upper Midwest

An expert with the Infectious Diseases Society of America says there are several factors, including reopening colleges, that's causing a surge in cases out west.

TAMPA, Fla. — We're seeing a rise in cases across the country, but especially in the northern parts of the Midwest and in the Intermountain West.

Infectious disease experts are keeping a close eye on that area of the country.

That's because these places -- Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Utah -- did not see high levels of coronavirus in the Spring.

So, why are they seeing them now? There are a couple of factors doctors say they have in common.

One, since these states weren't as heavily impacted in March and April, there may be less fear of the virus and less action taken early on.

Also, many of these states didn't have mask mandates until recently and some still don't have them today. And, there are limited restrictions on mass gatherings.

But why the acceleration of cases in September? Epidemiologists say they can point to large events, but say what drove a lot of this was the reopening of colleges.

"There are many colleges in these states where young people come from all over and gather. Most of the states that are heavily hit have kept in-person schooling and probably, more importantly, kept their extracurricular activities and sports going on," Dr. Andrew Pavia, Infectious Diseases Society of America, said.

Pavia is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. He's a fellow with the Infectious Diseases Society of America. He's the chief in the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Utah School of Medicine.

Pavia says these are also states where the weather turned cooler earlier, and that's driving people indoors. That's something infectious disease experts have been saying all along -- that as people spend more time indoors, there is a better chance for this virus to spread.

