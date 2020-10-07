Recycle pick-up delayed due to worker shortage

BRADENTON, Fla. — The city of Bradenton is asking you to hold on to your recyclables for another week.
Right now, their trucks are sitting idle because 12 drivers are waiting for their COVID-19 test results.
The city hopes to have things back to normal July 17.
Starting Monday, if you live in Hillsborough, Waste Connections will be picking up recycling every other week due to a shortage of drivers.
Weekly service will resume once staffing is back to normal levels. There's a look-up tool on the county's website so you can see when you will have pick up, and there are drop off sites if you can't wait.
- 93 more Floridians confirmed dead after testing positive for COVID-19, state reports 11,433 new cases
- MacDill Air Force Base crews remove military marking round from Lido Beach
- State orders Brandon assisted living facility to stop accepting new residents due to improperly handling COVID-19 infections
- Pinellas County Schools releases reopening plan for upcoming school year
- Polk County Publix workers test positive for coronavirus
- 'We're the epicenter' | Epidemiologists say action to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Florida needs to be taken now
- Walt Disney World reopening: What to know before you go
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter