Recycle pick-up delayed due to worker shortage

About a dozen workers are waiting on their COVID-19 test results, causing shortages for Bradenton's sanitation department.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The city of Bradenton is asking you to hold on to your recyclables for another week.

Right now, their trucks are sitting idle because 12 drivers are waiting for their COVID-19 test results.

The city hopes to have things back to normal July 17.

Starting Monday, if you live in Hillsborough, Waste Connections will be picking up recycling every other week due to a shortage of drivers.

Weekly service will resume once staffing is back to normal levels. There's a look-up tool on the county's website so you can see when you will have pick up, and there are drop off sites if you can't wait.

