Six firefighters with the Disney-run Reedy Creek Fire Department are in self-quarantine after coming in contact with somebody who tested positive for coronavirus at a Tampa conference, according to CBS affiliate- WKMG.

Another firefighter with the department is self-quarantined after traveling to an area where there was a COVID-19 outbreak, according to WESH news.

Reedy Creek Improvement District firefighters and EMS crews serve all four Walt Disney World Resort theme parks, Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista, according to the fire department’s website.

Health experts said a 70-year-old Broward County man who tested positive for coronavirus had been at an EMS conference in Tampa.

The firefighters have been asked to stay home and monitor their health for 14 days, WKMG said.

