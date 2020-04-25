TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Have questions or feedback on Florida's plan to reopen the economy after coronavirus? Well, you can now submit your comments online.
The Re-Open Florida Task Force has launched a public comment submission portal, and it's open to all Floridians.
"Public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor Ron DeSantis. All interested Floridians are encouraged to submit their ideas regarding the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy," The Governor's Office said in a statement.
You can submit feedback on any topic related to Florida's economic reopening, including the impacts of small business, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, recreation and sports, and construction.
Click here to access the public comment submission form.
All previous task force meeting agendas and presentations can be found online here.
You can also listen to all previous task force meetings on the Florida Channel here.
