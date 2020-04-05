TAMPA, Fla. — Florida is on its way to reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state's 'safer at home' order was lifted on April 30. Governor Ron DeSantis outlined a plan to restart Florida's economy.
Beaches and restaurants have been closed for more than a month to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and now they can start opening back up.
But, there are restrictions to be aware of.
You'll see an increased law enforcement presence on Pinellas County beaches when they open at 7 a.m. Officers and deputies will be encouraging people to continue social distancing by staying six feet apart and not gathering in groups of more than 10. The parking lots will also be open.
Restaurants can reopen for dine-in service, but will only be allowed to seat 25 percent of their indoor capacity and six feet apart outside.
Here's what you can expect to be open as part of Phase One:
- Beaches in Pinellas, Citrus, Hernando, Sarasota and Manatee Counties
- Public pools in Pinellas County at 50% capacity
- Pinellas County parks and trails
- Restaurants for dine-in service
- Retail stores, shopping malls
- Healthcare offices that provide elective surgeries
- State parks
Here's what is staying closed on Monday, May 4:
- Beaches in Hillsborough and Pasco County
- Bars, gyms, hair and nail salons and other personal service providers
- Schools continue with e-learning models
- Playgrounds
- Visits to senior living facilities
Masks are still recommended for all face-to-face interactions and situations where you can not practice social distancing. People who are vulnerable to COVID-19 should continue to avoid close contact with people outside of the home. Doctors say that it's important to continue your vigilance and social distancing and just because things may be reopening, doesn't mean you should always go.
Phase one of Florida's reopening plan includes the Tampa Bay area, but not Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties because those areas are still dealing with high infection rates of COVID-19.
Dates for Florida's phase two and three of reopening have not been decided yet.
RELATED: Restaurants start reopening to a new normal: Here's what to expect
RELATED: Gov. DeSantis: 'Not a matter of if, but when' salons and barbershops reopen
What other people are reading right now:
- Gov. DeSantis says reopening can begin May 4, restaurants can open with restrictions
- Polk County nursing home among hardest-hit by coronavirus with 12 deaths
- Tampa-area malls reopening: International Plaza, Westfield centers
- Florida Health quietly releases more specific data on nursing home deaths
- ‘We need it most’: Social Security recipients still waiting for stimulus checks
- Baby killed, 3 kids without seat belts thrown from SUV in South Florida crash
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter