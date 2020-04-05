TAMPA, Fla. — Florida is on its way to reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state's 'safer at home' order was lifted on April 30. Governor Ron DeSantis outlined a plan to restart Florida's economy.

Beaches and restaurants have been closed for more than a month to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and now they can start opening back up.

But, there are restrictions to be aware of.

You'll see an increased law enforcement presence on Pinellas County beaches when they open at 7 a.m. Officers and deputies will be encouraging people to continue social distancing by staying six feet apart and not gathering in groups of more than 10. The parking lots will also be open.

Restaurants can reopen for dine-in service, but will only be allowed to seat 25 percent of their indoor capacity and six feet apart outside.

Here's what you can expect to be open as part of Phase One:

Beaches in Pinellas, Citrus, Hernando, Sarasota and Manatee Counties

Public pools in Pinellas County at 50% capacity

Pinellas County parks and trails

Restaurants for dine-in service

Retail stores, shopping malls

Healthcare offices that provide elective surgeries

State parks

Here's what is staying closed on Monday, May 4:

Beaches in Hillsborough and Pasco County

Bars, gyms, hair and nail salons and other personal service providers

Schools continue with e-learning models

Playgrounds

Visits to senior living facilities

Masks are still recommended for all face-to-face interactions and situations where you can not practice social distancing. People who are vulnerable to COVID-19 should continue to avoid close contact with people outside of the home. Doctors say that it's important to continue your vigilance and social distancing and just because things may be reopening, doesn't mean you should always go.

Phase one of Florida's reopening plan includes the Tampa Bay area, but not Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties because those areas are still dealing with high infection rates of COVID-19.

Dates for Florida's phase two and three of reopening have not been decided yet.

