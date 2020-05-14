Two counties at the epicenter of Florida's coronavirus outbreak will begin to reopen

Gov. Ron DeSantis said an announcement on the reopening of gyms will come on Friday in Jacksonville.

DORAL, Fla. — Two more Florida counties will soon enter Phase One of the state's reopening process.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday afternoon in Doral.

DeSantis said Broward and Miam-Dade counties have "progressed nicely in dealing with the pandemic." Under an executive order, they will be allowed to join Phase One on Monday.

Phase One allows restaurants and retailers to operate at 25 percent capacity while maintaining social distancing guidelines. It was later expanded to include barbershops, along with hair and nail salons. Gyms remain closed for now.

Testing has expanded statewide, allowing for more data. In Broward County, the number of new cases per day has been declining for the last three days. But, the county still saw 48 new cases on Wednesday. Miami-Dade County actually saw a spike on Wednesday with 281 new cases.

DeSantis also said he will be in Jacksonville on Friday where he will make an announcement on the reopening of gyms.

