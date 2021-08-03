Rep. Charlie Crist to hold virtual roundtable on back to school safety

U.S. Rep. and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be hosting a virtual roundtable on safety in classrooms in regards to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Florida.
The roundtable, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, will be comprised of a group of parents, teachers, pediatricians and students. Besides discussing safety, Crist says he will also have a conversation about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recently signed executive order on face masks in schools.
DeSantis' order made sure parents could choose if their children would wear masks in schools.
The conversation will be live streamed on Charlie Crist's Facebook page.