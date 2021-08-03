Rep. Charlie Crist to hold virtual roundtable on back to school safety

Crist says he will have a conversation about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recently signed executive order on face masks in schools.

U.S. Rep. and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be hosting a virtual roundtable on safety in classrooms in regards to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Florida.

The roundtable, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, will be comprised of a group of parents, teachers, pediatricians and students. Besides discussing safety, Crist says he will also have a conversation about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recently signed executive order on face masks in schools.

DeSantis' order made sure parents could choose if their children would wear masks in schools.