Coronavirus

Rep. Charlie Crist to hold virtual roundtable on back to school safety

Crist says he will have a conversation about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recently signed executive order on face masks in schools.
Credit: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., before Jill Biden speaks to supporters while campaigning for her husband Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, during a campaign rally Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.

U.S. Rep. and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be hosting a virtual roundtable on safety in classrooms in regards to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Florida.

The roundtable, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, will be comprised of a group of parents, teachers, pediatricians and students. Besides discussing safety, Crist says he will also have a conversation about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recently signed executive order on face masks in schools.

DeSantis' order made sure parents could choose if their children would wear masks in schools.

The conversation will be live streamed on Charlie Crist's Facebook page.

