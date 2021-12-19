Report: 48 people test positive for COVID-19 on Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas ship

The 7-day cruise ended in Miami on Saturday, the cruise line told news outlets.

MIAMI — Dozens of people, including guests and crew members, aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise that docked in Miami tested positive for COVID-19 during its 7-day trip, the cruise line told USA Today.

Forty-eight people tested positive out of the 6,074 passengers on the Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas ship, the news outlet reports. The ship that left Miami on Dec. 11 made stops in St. Maarten, St. Thomas and the Perfect Day at CocoCay – a Royal Caribbean private island – during its weeklong travel abroad.

Of the passengers who tested positive, six were disembarked earlier from the cruise and transported home, CBS Miami reports. The guests and crew members who tested positive were quarantined onboard.

Royal Caribbean told CBS Miami that 98 percent of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 were fully vaccinated.