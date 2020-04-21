NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana pastor who notoriously defied Louisiana's "Stay at Home" order has a warrant out for his arrest.

According to our partners at WBRZ, the Central Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Tony Spell.

Spell, leader of the Life Tabernacle Church, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault related to an incident that happened Sunday according to the report.

WBRZ cites police records saying Spell was driving a bus and backed it up onto the should of the road, almost hitting a protester. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

For more information, visit WBRZ.com.

Spell was issued a summons earlier this month for holding services at the church in violation of the governor's order banning gatherings.

RELATED: Report: Lawyer for Louisiana pastor Tony Spell hospitalized with coronavirus

RELATED: Louisiana pastor arrested after holding services despite Stay-at-Home order, report says

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.