Report: Pregnant Louisiana woman dies from COVID-19, baby successfully delivered

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that Allie Guidry was not due until October, but she was hospitalized with COVID-19 in May.
BATON ROUGE, La. — A pregnant woman from Baton Rouge reportedly died Thursday morning from complications from the coronavirus disease, but family members say doctors were able to deliver her two-pound baby.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that Allie Guidry was not due until October, but she was hospitalized with COVID-19 in May. She was later placed on a ventilator but did not recover.

Family members tell the television station that doctors from Woman’s Hospital delivered her baby before she died from complications from the virus. The family is now asking for prayers for the baby who is in stable condition in the hospital’s NICU.

