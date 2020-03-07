School board member calls for transparency after reports of COVID-19 outbreak following graduation

As many as eight people reportedly contracted COVID-19 after the graduation for Lakeland’s Kathleen High School.

LAKELAND, Fla. — It's been a rough year for the class of 2020 but seniors from Kathleen High School were among those able to celebrate their graduation together in person.

Though they may have walked away with more than just a diploma after reports of a possible outbreak of COVID-19 cases following the school’s graduation.

“I received a first-hand account last evening,” said Polk County school board member Billy Townsend. He says someone who got sick reached out to him on social media and he’s now heard of other people who may be sick as well.

“We’re kind of in an odd place because no authority is confirming it,” said Townsend of his challenge gathering information. “We have first-hand accounts from people and I have no reason not to believe them.”

Graduates and their families were supposed to keep their masks on except when taking a photo at home plate but video posted on-line shows many students not wearing their masks as they crowded in with fellow graduates.

The event also got off to a rainy start, soaking many of the masks and forcing families in the crowd to huddle under shelters.

“What I understand may have happened at Kathleen is that there was rain, and it may have forced some people together in a more confined space and maybe the masks weren’t as prevalent there,” said Townsend, who feared from the beginning in-person graduations could result in people getting sick.

“I expressed my concerns about the graduation being a calculated risk right from the beginning. I was always very, very clear about that. The board was really not consulted on these graduations.”

But he also thought with the proper protocols, Polk County could set a positive example if people followed the rules.

“We’ve had a whole bunch of graduations and this is the first outbreak we’ve heard of,” Townsend said.

But with unconfirmed reports of as many as eight people getting sick after the Kathleen graduation, Townsend is now calling for a thorough review and better communication with the public.

“I need to know what communications were made, if there’s been contact tracing that’s been done that traces back to graduation specifically,” Townsend said. “What can the whole community learn from it, not just Polk County Schools, but everyone.”

