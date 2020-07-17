Rays: Outfielder Austin Meadows placed on injured list after testing positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Rays have confirmed to 10 Sports that outfielder Austin Meadows is the second player on the team to test positive for the coronavirus.
Meadows follows after pitcher Ryan Glasnow was the first confirmed Tampa Bay athlete to test positive for COVID-19.
Rays Communications tweeted that Meadows will be placed on the injured list for the time being saying, "The Rays have placed OF Austin Meadows on the injured list and selected LH Aaron Loup to the major league roster. "
According to the Rays, Meadows consented to information regarding his positive test result to be released.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
