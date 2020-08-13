Researchers looking at biomarkers as way to know how aggressively people need to be treated for COVID-19

Researchers at George Washington University looked at biomarkers that may show higher odds of clinical deterioration and death in COVID-19 patients.

TAMPA, Fla. — Researchers are looking at a blood test that could show how people will need to be treated for COVID-19.

George Washington University researchers found five biomarkers that may show higher odds of "clinical deterioration and death" in COVID-19 patients. Biomarkers are found in the blood.

The research team looked at 299 people diagnosed between March and May. They looked at all five biomarkers. What they found were high levels of the biomarkers with inflammation and bleeding disorder, showing also a higher risk to be admitted to the ICU admission, the need for a ventilator and even death.

Dr. Claudia Espinosa at the University of South Florida said the importance of a study like this is the utilization of resources.

"If you have information from those markers that the patient is going to require An ICU, then you can be prepared for that, right? And even if they are that sick to require ICU, you probably should look at your beds and see whether this patient can still be in this hospital or you have to transfer or do something else," she said.

Right now, doctors look at age or underlying health conditions like being immunocompromised, obesity or heart disease as indications the virus will be tougher for them to fight off.

What these researchers hope is that these biomarkers will help doctors determine how aggressively they need to treat someone. This blood test could help them with that point-of-care decision making.

