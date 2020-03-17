Practicing social distancing and staying indoors isn’t an ideal situation for everyone. While some people in the community have the privilege of setting up shop and working from home, others may be experiencing serious challenges by being quarantined during this time.

Below is a list of resources to help any of those who may be in a domestic violence situation, in need of food, suffering from being unemployed or even battling addiction. Even if you or a loved one are not having to undergo these circumstances, remember it only takes a share to help someone else in need.

Florida Domestic Violence Hotline | 1-800-500-1119

The FL DV Hotline is a 24-hour statewide number providing trilingual service, providing support and advocacy for those in a domestic violence situation as well as their friends and family.

Feeding Tampa Bay | 813-254-1190

Feeding Tampa Bay is part of the national Feeding America network, offering several food pantries, mobile pantries and community markets around the Tampa Bay Area. A full schedule can be found here, but make sure to call in advance, in case of a cancelation.

Financial Assistance Programs Pinellas County

This list provides financial assistance and human services information for residents of Pinellas County.

Financial Assistance Services Hillsborough County

A list of short-term and long-term financial assistance for Hillsborough County residents to partner individuals with community groups and nonprofit organizations that can provide aid.

SMART Recovery | Online Community

Due to the social distancing rule of events/groups not being able to exceed more than 10 people, those in recovery may be limited in what types of meetings they have. SMART Recovery offers a global community of mutual-support groups for everything from drugs, alcohol, gambling and over-eating.

Online Group AA | AA Online Community

This is an online Alcoholics Anonymous Group open to the public for beginners and newcomers to the AA online community. Meetings are active 24/7 and use a Discussion Forum for participation.

