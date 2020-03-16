TAMPA, Fla. — The CDC is recommending that gatherings of 50 people or more are stopped for the next 8 weeks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The City of Tampa is asking restaurants and bars to help out by self-regulating, and Mayor Rick Kriseman has ordered businesses in St Pete to reduce their capacity by 50 percent, starting Tuesday.

King of the Coop in Seminole Heights has taken it one step further.

“Starting today until all of this passes or we get the all-clear, we will be closing down both of our dining rooms as well as coming in to place orders," said Joe Dodd, the owner of King of the Coop.

King of the Coop is now only offering online ordering and window pick-up for the foreseeable future -- the least profitable part of their business.

"When it comes to ordering either online or with Uber Eats, we do more business from in-store ordering," explained Dodd.

But, Dodd says he made the decision to close their doors yesterday, before the recommendation from the CDC and the city.

“It’s about safety and doing what we can, to do our part," Dodd said.

Patrons, who were greeted with locked doors, were ultimately happy to still be able to get their chicken.

“It’s definitely safer. It’s a nicer turn rather than going in and having everyone exposed. So it’s nice that they are still able to be open," said patron Jaime Perle.

For the 13 employees, Dodd says he’s not had to cut hours and is doing as much as possible to ensure their salaries are preserved.

"I’ve had conversations with some of them already that I cannot promise anything.”

If new recommendations or restrictions come down, King of the Coop says that the precautions they’ve already taken have made them ready for those changes.

“Everything that I’ve seen so far, from every state that has shut down restaurants and bars, they are still allowing takeout and delivery. And if that’s what it comes down to, well that’s what we implemented today," said Dodd.

King of the Coop has also filled out the business damage assessment survey for Florida to gauge what the effect of the coronavirus fight has been on local commerce.

