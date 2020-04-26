ATLANTA — Not all Atlanta restaurants will reopen their dining rooms on Monday, but they are allowed to, as long as they follow some strict guidelines.

In addition to restaurants, movie theaters and private social clubs are allowed to reopen on Monday.

All businesses have been given industry-specific safety measures to enforce.

Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order stating guidelines for those establishments to enforce.

Restaurants wishing to reopen must screen employees for signs of illness, require staff members to wear face masks at all times and limit capacity to no more than ten people per 500 square feet of floor space.

Some owners are torn.

"I think those days of congregating in one area are still a few years out," said Kelly Harper, owner of Fat Matt's Rib Shack in Midtown Atlanta.

"Yes, the risk is there," said Jane Ewe of Food Terminal. "And we're definitely gonna try the best we can to find solutions so customers can come out and our employees can still feel safe."

There are 39 provisions in all for restaurants that Kemp has put in place.

