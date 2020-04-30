ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Restaurants will have the opportunity to welcome back customers on Monday but with restrictions.

They can open their outdoor seating as long as all tables have at least 6 feet of distance between them and can welcome customers back inside, up to 25 percent capacity.

Restaurant owners are cautiously optimistic to hear this news.

"While this is good news, I think we need to temper that and know that we are not out of the woods yet. We need to know that safety comes first. Not only for my staff but for our guests and for our community," said Ryan Griffin, the owner of Trophy Fish.

At Trophy Fish, waiters will have PPE and cleaning will be prioritized: "Making sure that we sanitize all spaces, clean off surfaces, periodically. Not just before and after shift, but between each guest," Griffin said.

Guests will be offered protection as well.

"First, we are offering each one of our guests that comes in the opportunity to have gloves or masks, or other PPE if they don't bring their own," Griffin said.

Even the way dishes are collected is being adjusted, "and then minimizing any contact with the guest to pick up plate ware or dishes during their dining, and instead waiting until after they leave, to come back and revisit them."

He plans to go above and beyond to make the dining reopening successful for Trophy Fish, considering it is too late for some of the other restaurants in Tampa Bay.

Sake 23, Griffin's other restaurant, will not be opening its doors for business, ever again.

"Unfortunately, as I mentioned at the outset, this has been detrimental to restaurants, and it's been extremely detrimental to that restaurant of ours," Griffin said. "We are concerned that we won't even be able to open up again due to the impact of COVID-19."

