Florida Sen. Rick Scott quarantining after coming in contact with person who tested positive for COVID-19

Scott says he has tested negative and has no symptoms.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Out of an "abundance of caution" Florida Sen. Rick Scott is quarantining after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Scott confirmed the news himself on Twitter, sharing he came in contact with the individual Friday night after arriving back in the Sunshine State.

"I came into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID," the senator wrote.

Since the encounter Scott has been tested for the virus and his results were negative, according to his post. He also says he is experiencing no symptoms.

Scott did not share how long he plans to quarantine but said he was starting "immediately."

I was tested this morning and the result was negative. I have no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution, I will be immediately quarantining. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 14, 2020

This is not the state senator's first time being tested for COVID-19 or discussing his results.

Last month, Scott said he tested positive for the coronavirus during an interview with Fox News before later revoking the remarks, saying he misspoke. What he meant to say was that he was tested on October 2 and the results came back negative, according to a then tweet.

I misspoke this morning in my @FoxNews interview. I was tested yesterday for COVID and tested NEGATIVE. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) October 3, 2020

