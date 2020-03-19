ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Stuck on the couch? Need a way to entertain your kids? Want to just feel the Disney magic again? Look no further than YouTube.
The site is full of POV (point of view) videos riders have posted over the years on Walt Disney World’s top attractions.
Disney closed down all four of its parks, their hotels and closed down Disney Springs over COVID-19, coronavirus concerns, through the end of the month.
Now, Disney lovers can blastoff into Space Mountain, visit Anna and Elsa in Arendelle or take a voyage with Captain Jack and his crew all from the comfort of their home.
Pirates of the Caribbean
Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
It’s a Small World
Frozen Ever After
Space Mountain
Expedition Everest
Disney lovers can also experience what it is like to ride, rides at Disney parks all over the world. With POV videos available from Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Hong Kong, Disneyland Paris and more:
- Alice in Wonderland
- Radiator Springs Racers
- Les Voyages de Pinocchio
- Mystic Manor
- Monsters Inc.Ride & Go Seek
