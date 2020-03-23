TAMPA, Fla. — Charities have also been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ronald McDonald House Charity of Tampa Bay is now faced with figuring out how to feed the families they house. Isabela Amaral and her son Freddy came all the way from Brazil to stay at a Ronald McDonald House in Tampa Bay. He has cerebral palsy. Isabela says he needs a specific physical therapy they get there.

"Here, we have the opportunity to give him the chance to walk out," she told 10News.

Now, an already difficult situation just got a lot more complicated for the family.

"Every single family is passing through a challenge, and now there is this, that we don’t have constant food being made for us anymore," she said.

Ronald McDonald House Executive Director Lisa Suprenand says they are still housing families like Isabela and Freddy but now have to figure out how to feed them.

"We have a robust volunteer program where usually volunteers bring the food themselves and cook on site. But we’ve had to eliminate that for safety concerns," she explained.

So now, they’ve come up with a solution that they hope can benefit restaurants that have had to close their dining rooms down, too. They're using donations from the public to get takeout. Last night they went to Nueva Cantina.

"They gave us a discount and catered in tacos," Suprenand said.

She says being able to do this for their families is essential.

"While it seems like feeding our families could be a secondary support, it’s almost more critical now than it’s ever been," she explained.

They’ve set up an entirely separate fund for feeding the families here.

If you're a local restaurant interested in working with RMHC Tampa Bay, you can call 813-258-6430.

