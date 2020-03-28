ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The realtor and owner of Earnest Realty died from COVID-19 coronavirus-related complications, the city's mayor tweeted.

Robert Barnum, 64, is among the three new deaths the Florida Department of Health of Pinellas reported Saturday morning. The total number of deaths in the county stands at four.

The additional deaths included an 83-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man, Florida Health said.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman tweeted his appreciation of Barnum, crediting him for his support of the community.

"COVID-19 hitting closer and closer to home. Bob Barnum was a great guy. He was especially kind to @StPetePD & dedicated himself to many causes in our city. I will miss our friend and forever be thankful for his support. This is Bob helping us honor our SPPD Civilian of the Year."

