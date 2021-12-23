Here's the role kids play in slowing the COVID-19 pandemic

Before kids ages 5 to 11 were eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, researchers were running models to see how it would make a difference.

Many young people in Florida haven't been vaccinated, especially kids ages 17 and younger.

As of Dec. 17, only 12 percent of kids ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose — 58-percent of those 12 to 19 have gotten their shot.

Researchers say kids play an important role in slowing the spread because if they are vaccinated not only will it help keep them out of the hospital but it will help prevent them from passing it to others.

The COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub ran a simulation back in September of how childhood vaccinations would factor in if there was a new variant. The study was just published in the journal Nature and shows four different trajectories.

Researchers have also been running models predicting there will be more cases with the omicron variant than we saw with the delta surge.

One model at the University of Florida points to cases peaking in February with cases reaching 30,000 a day. Even during the peak of the delta variant, we didn't hit that mark here in Florida. The state's highest daily case count was back on Aug. 26 with more than 27,000 cases reported.

USF Health Epidemiologist Jason Salemi says the way things are going, it's likely to continue to increase.

“A lot of people think because of omicron’s characteristics and because of the degree to which that what we do to try to block transmission from person to person — the mask-wearing, the social distancing, the avoiding big crowded indoor public settings, the degree to which we can get people optimally immunized through vaccination — I think those things, unfortunately, unless we change something pretty dramatically, I think the case numbers are going to go up a lot. And I don’t think it would be surprising to me if we got up near the delta case numbers or beyond,” USF Health Epidemiologist Jason Salemi said.

If you’re curious about what “optimally immunized” means, that refers to those who have been boosted or were recently vaccinated having the greatest protection.